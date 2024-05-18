18 May 2024
Lifetime contract at Sevilla

18 May 2024 17:55
Sevilla came into the spotlight with an unusual step.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Spain has signed a lifetime contract with his legendary footballer Jesus Navas, who complained that he did not receive an offer a few days ago.

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season. After that, Jesus can work in any position he wants in the club.

Jesus, who will wear the uniform of Andalusians until December 2024, said that he will spend the salary he will receive from the club for charity.

It should be noted that Navas played 684 games with Sevilla. The defender scored 34 goals and 119 assists in these games.

