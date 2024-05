Seville head coach Quique Sanchez Flores will leave his post at the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The 59-year-old Spaniard has held this post since last December. Under his leadership, the team played 23 matches and won 11, drew 4 and lost 8 times.

It should be noted that after 36 rounds, Seville with 41 points is ranked 12th.

Idman.biz