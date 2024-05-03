Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today.
Idman.biz reports that two matches were held within the framework of the first games.
Marseille hosted Atalanta in France. The sides scored 1 goal each. The other Italian club Roma could not defeat Bayer, the undefeated team of the season. Leverkusen club won away with 2:0.
It should be noted that the return matches of the semi-finals will take place on May 9.
Europa League
Semi-final, first games
May 2,
23:00. Marseille - Atalanta - 1:1
23:00. Roma - Bayer - 0:2
Idman.biz