Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today.

Idman.biz reports that two matches were held within the framework of the first games.

Marseille hosted Atalanta in France. The sides scored 1 goal each. The other Italian club Roma could not defeat Bayer, the undefeated team of the season. Leverkusen club won away with 2:0.

It should be noted that the return matches of the semi-finals will take place on May 9.

Europa League

Semi-final, first games

May 2,

23:00. Marseille - Atalanta - 1:1

23:00. Roma - Bayer - 0:2

Idman.biz