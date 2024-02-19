Qarabag’s opponent comes to Baku with victory - VIDEO

Braga, the opponent of Qarabag in the European League playoffs, played the next game.

Idman.biz reports that Artur Jorge's team took part in the XXII round of the Portuguese Championship.

Braga's representative of the same name met with Farense at home. The home team won this match with a score of 2:1.

In the first half of this match, Joao Moutinho could not take advantage of the penalty. Simon Banza opened the score after the break, but Farense scored an equalizing goal. Braga won three points with Sher Ndur's goal 5 minutes before the end - 2:1.

It should be noted that Braga, having collected 43 points in 22 games, is on the 4th place of the tournament table. The Portuguese will play their next game in Baku against Qarabag. The match will be on February 22.

Idman.biz