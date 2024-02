Today, the next matches of the 1/8 final stage will be held in the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that two meetings will take place within the framework of the first games.

Big Five representatives will face in today's matches. Lazio will host Bayern in Italy.

The other match will take place in France. PSG will test Real Sociedad.

Champions League

1/8 final, first games

February 14

00:00. Lazio - Bayern

00:00. PSG – Real Sociedad

