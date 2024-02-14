14 February 2024
CL: Manchester City and Real won away - VIDEO

14 February 2024 09:00
CL: Manchester City and Real won away - VIDEO

The 1/8 final round of the Champions League has started today.

Idman.biz reports that two matches took place within the framework of the first games.

The last winner of the tournament Manchester City was a guest of Copenhagen in Denmark. The champion of England won with a score of 3:1. 3 goals were scored until the break of the game. Foden increased the lead to two in the last seconds of the match.

Leipzig hosted Real in Germany. The fate of the match was decided by 1 ball. Thanks to the goal of Dias, the Madrid club gained a huge advantage before the return match.

It should be noted that the next two matches of the 1/8 finals will be held today.

Champions League
1/8 final, first games
February 13
00:00. Leipzig - Real - 0:1
Goal: Diaz, 49

00:00. "Copenhagen" - "Manchester City" - 1:3
Goals: Mattsson, 34 - De Bruyne, 10. Bernardo, 45+1. Foden, 90+2

Idman.biz

