Premier League: Chelsea look to beat Man City for the first time in five years

The Premier League has resumed after an almost month-long break, with the race for the title and European places entering a crucial phase.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Matchweek 32 got underway on April 10 with West Ham thrashing Wolverhampton 4-0, while the bulk of fixtures will take place between April 11 and 13.

The top of the table remains tightly contested. Arsenal lead with 70 points, followed by Manchester City on 61 with a game in hand. Manchester United sit third with 55, ahead of Aston Villa on 54, while Liverpool (49) and Chelsea (48) complete the top six. England has already secured an additional, fifth Champions League spot, intensifying the battle not only for the title but also for a place in the top five.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (April 12)

For Manchester City, this is a must-win game in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side trail Arsenal by nine points but have a game in hand. For Chelsea, the stakes are equally high, with the London club sitting sixth, just one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool. In other words, two of the season’s main storylines — the title race and the fight for Champions League qualification — converge at Stamford Bridge.

The sides met earlier this season on January 4 in Manchester, drawing 1-1. Tijjani Reijnders scored for the hosts, while Chelsea rescued a point in the 94th minute through Enzo Fernandez.

Historically, the rivalry is finely balanced. In 181 official matches, Chelsea have 71 wins to Manchester City’s 67, with 43 draws. However, recent home form is a concern for the Blues: City have won four of the last five Premier League meetings at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea’s last home league win over City dates back to June 2020. Their most recent victory over City in any competition came in May 2021, in the Champions League final.

Chelsea approach the match with several squad and internal issues. Liam Rosenior confirmed that Enzo Fernandez, despite apologising for comments about wanting to play for Real Madrid, will miss the game. Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah are also not ready, while Levi Colwill has returned to training but is not expected to feature. Chelsea have collected just five points from their last six league matches, although they impressed with a convincing FA Cup win last week.

Manchester City arrive in stronger form. The team are unbeaten in their last eight league matches and recently secured a dominant 4-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. Guardiola has made the objective clear ahead of the trip to London: his side must win every remaining match to keep their title hopes alive. In terms of team news, Ruben Dias will miss the game, a late decision was expected on John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined.

Other Matchweek 32 fixtures:

April 10

West Ham vs Wolverhampton 4-0

April 11

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Brentford vs Everton

Burnley vs Brighton

Liverpool vs Fulham

April 12

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Sunderland vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Manchester City

April 13

Manchester United vs Leeds

Premier League table ahead of Matchweek 32:

1. Arsenal – 70

2. Manchester City – 61

3. Manchester United – 55

4. Aston Villa – 54

5. Liverpool – 49

6. Chelsea – 48

7. Brentford – 46

8. Everton – 46

9. Fulham – 44

10. Brighton – 43

11. Sunderland – 43

12. Newcastle – 42

13. Bournemouth – 42

14. Crystal Palace – 39

15. Leeds – 33

16. Nottingham Forest – 32

17. West Ham – 32

18. Tottenham – 30

19. Burnley – 20

20. Wolverhampton – 17