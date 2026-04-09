Pedri suffers injury in Barcelona defeat to Atletico

Barcelona midfielder Pedri picked up an injury during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

As reported by Idman.Biz with reference to Diario AS, the 23-year-old was substituted at half-time after experiencing discomfort in the thigh of his left leg. Head coach Hansi Flick was forced to make the change as Barcelona struggled to respond to Atletico’s disciplined performance.

The extent of Pedri’s injury will be determined following medical examinations, but initial reports suggest he could miss the upcoming La Liga derby against Espanyol this weekend. His potential absence would be a significant blow for Barcelona, given his importance in midfield and role in controlling the tempo of the game.

Pedri has been a key figure for Barcelona this season, and any time on the sidelines comes at a crucial stage of the campaign, with the club still competing on multiple fronts. His condition will now be closely monitored ahead of both domestic and European fixtures.