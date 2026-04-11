11 April 2026
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Kane played through pain to fire Bayern past Real Madrid, says Kompany

World football
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11 April 2026 15:34
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Kane played through pain to fire Bayern past Real Madrid, says Kompany

England captain delivers in Champions League quarter-final as Bayern edge first leg

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has revealed that Harry Kane played through significant pain during his side’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, İdman.Biz reports.

Kane, who had only recently returned from an ankle injury, started at the Santiago Bernabeu and scored a crucial goal to help Bayern take a narrow advantage into the second leg. The England captain’s performance came despite what Kompany described as discomfort “beyond the acceptable limit”.

“He played with pain that goes beyond what should be allowed, but the most important thing is that there was no reaction the next day,” Kompany said, as quoted by ESPN. “Harry felt good after the match against Real.”

The result gives Bayern a slight edge in the tie, but the contest remains finely balanced ahead of the return leg. Kompany also hinted at potential rotation, stressing that competition for places has been a key factor in the team’s progress this season.

“We may make one or two changes, but that is something we have done throughout the campaign. There is strong competition within the squad. I know this from my playing career, and I value how it raises our level. I have not yet decided who will start,” he added.

With a semi-final place at stake, Bayern will be hoping Kane’s fitness holds as they look to finish the job against the Spanish giants.

Idman.Biz
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