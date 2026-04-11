Luis Enrique could become one of Europe’s highest-paid managers

Spanish coach prioritises project stability as Paris club move to secure long-term future

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is close to signing a new long-term contract with the club, as negotiations enter an advanced stage, İdman.Biz reports.

According to RMC Sport, both parties are working towards finalising the agreement before the end of the season, with the proposed deal expected to run until mid-2030.

The new contract would reportedly include a significant salary increase, potentially placing Enrique among the three highest-paid managers in European football. However, financial terms are not understood to be his primary motivation, with the Spaniard fully committed to the club’s long-term sporting vision.

Since taking charge, Enrique has overseen a highly successful period, guiding PSG to ten trophies, including a historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2025. The extension would underline the club’s desire for continuity as they aim to build on that success.