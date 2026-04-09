Champions League: Atletico and PSG take control in quarter-final first legs - VIDEO

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain made decisive moves towards the Champions League semi-finals with convincing victories in their quarter-final first legs on Wednesday.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Atletico secured an impressive 2-0 away win against Barcelona, with Julian Alvarez opening the scoring before Alexander Sorloth added a second to give Diego Simeone’s side a strong advantage heading into the return leg.

PSG also delivered a composed performance in Paris, beating Liverpool 2-0. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia found the net as the French champions capitalised on home advantage to put themselves in control of the tie.

The results followed Tuesday’s action, where Bayern Munich edged past Real Madrid 2-1 in Spain thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane, while Kylian Mbappe scored for the hosts. Arsenal, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 win away to Sporting, with Kai Havertz striking deep into stoppage time.

The second legs are scheduled for next week, with Atletico facing Barcelona and Liverpool hosting PSG on April 14, while Arsenal meet Sporting and Bayern take on Real Madrid on April 15. With all four ties still open, the race for a place in the semi-finals remains wide open.