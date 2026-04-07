7 April 2026
EN

Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach

Football
News
7 April 2026 12:07
32
Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach

Romania have confirmed the financial terms for their new head coach Gheorghe Hagi, who replaces Mircea Lucescu following the veteran manager’s departure under unexpected circumstances, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports in the Romanian media, the 61-year-old will earn a monthly salary of 27,000 euros in his new role, matching exactly the terms previously agreed with Lucescu. The federation opted for continuity in financial structure as they begin a new chapter under one of the country’s most iconic football figures.

Lucescu, 80, stepped down after being hospitalised due to a sudden deterioration in his condition shortly before a training session. His contract with the national team was subsequently terminated, prompting a swift search for a successor.

Hagi, widely regarded as one of Romania’s greatest players, now takes over with the task of stabilising the team ahead of upcoming international fixtures. His first match in charge is scheduled for June 2, when Romania face Georgia in a friendly in Tbilisi.

The appointment also carries symbolic weight, with Hagi returning to lead the national side at a time when Romanian football is looking to rebuild momentum and re-establish itself on the European stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aaron Ramsey announces retirement at 35 after distinguished career
16:46
World football

Aaron Ramsey announces retirement at 35 after distinguished career

Former Arsenal midfielder and Wales captain expected to move into coaching
Razvan Lucescu speaks out on father’s critical condition
16:13
World football

Razvan Lucescu speaks out on father’s critical condition

Family urge restraint as Mircea Lucescu remains in intensive care

Horror incident in Brazil during match - VİDEO
15:32
Football

Horror incident in Brazil during match - VİDEO

Goalkeeper’s high challenge leaves opponent needing medical attention in Medialiga clash
Italy delay head coach decision amid Guardiola ambition
14:07
Football

Italy delay head coach decision amid Guardiola ambition

Federation prioritises long-term target over immediate appointment
Azerbaijan national team head coach to leave Shamakhi role
12:49
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan national team head coach to leave Shamakhi role

Aykhan Abbasov expected to step down as club plans foreign appointment
Mourinho delivers emotional outburst after Benfica drop points in title race
10:45
World football

Mourinho delivers emotional outburst after Benfica drop points in title race

Coach admits draw with Casa Pia may have ended hopes of fighting for the championship

Most read

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital
6 April 12:27
World football

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital

Former Romania head coach was placed in artificial coma as situation remains unconfirmed
Nargiz Suleymanova: “Mixed emotions after World Championships”
6 April 17:56
Football

Nargiz Suleymanova: “Mixed emotions after World Championships” - PHOTO

Azerbaijani figure skater reflects on performance, future plans and representing her country
Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat
6 April 17:12
World football

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

Incident in South Africa highlights ongoing crisis in national team setup
Ronaldinho backs Messi to shine at World Cup
6 April 09:24
World football

Ronaldinho backs Messi to shine at World Cup

Brazil legend says Argentina captain remains the best in the world