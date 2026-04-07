Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach

Romania have confirmed the financial terms for their new head coach Gheorghe Hagi, who replaces Mircea Lucescu following the veteran manager’s departure under unexpected circumstances, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports in the Romanian media, the 61-year-old will earn a monthly salary of 27,000 euros in his new role, matching exactly the terms previously agreed with Lucescu. The federation opted for continuity in financial structure as they begin a new chapter under one of the country’s most iconic football figures.

Lucescu, 80, stepped down after being hospitalised due to a sudden deterioration in his condition shortly before a training session. His contract with the national team was subsequently terminated, prompting a swift search for a successor.

Hagi, widely regarded as one of Romania’s greatest players, now takes over with the task of stabilising the team ahead of upcoming international fixtures. His first match in charge is scheduled for June 2, when Romania face Georgia in a friendly in Tbilisi.

The appointment also carries symbolic weight, with Hagi returning to lead the national side at a time when Romanian football is looking to rebuild momentum and re-establish itself on the European stage.