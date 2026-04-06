Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital

Reports in Turkish media have claimed that former Romania national team head coach Mircea Lucescu has passed away while receiving treatment in hospital, Idman.Biz reports.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation, and the accuracy of the information is still being verified.

It was reported just a day earlier that Lucescu had been placed in an artificial coma, raising concerns over his condition. The veteran coach had most recently worked with the Romania national team, leading them in the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Romania were eliminated after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Turkey, marking Lucescu’s final match in charge, pending confirmation of the current reports.