Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Mauro Icardi has sparked fresh debate in the football media after issuing a strong response to growing criticism of his performances for Galatasaray, Idman.Biz reports.

The 33-year-old forward, who has recently returned from injury, has faced increasing scrutiny over his form, with pundits and fans questioning his impact this season. In response, Icardi took to social media to directly address what he described as false narratives surrounding his situation.

In a sharply worded message, the Argentine suggested that the temporary drop in media attention had exposed outlets that rely on controversy rather than professional journalism. He accused some critics of thriving on scandal-driven stories and implied that without constant speculation, such voices quickly lose relevance. Icardi also sarcastically questioned what “new lies” might be created next.

The situation comes at a delicate moment for both player and club. This is Icardi’s fourth season with Galatasaray, but his future in Istanbul remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Talks over a potential extension have yet to produce an agreement, adding further intrigue to his long-term prospects.

As Galatasaray continue their push on multiple fronts this season, Icardi’s form and off-field comments are likely to remain under close attention in the weeks ahead.