6 April 2026
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Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

World football
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6 April 2026 17:12
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Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

A major scandal has erupted in the Eritrea national team after seven players failed to return to the squad following their 2-1 defeat to Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match held in South Africa.

According to reports, the players left the team immediately after the final whistle and are believed to be seeking opportunities to continue their careers with local South African clubs. Similar incidents involving Eritrean players leaving the national setup during overseas trips have occurred multiple times over the past decade, often linked to the country’s political and social conditions.

The situation underscores the ongoing instability surrounding Eritrean football. The national team had not participated in official or friendly matches since December 2019 and was subsequently removed from the FIFA world rankings. Their recent appearance in AFCON qualification marked a rare return to international competition.

However, the latest episode has once again plunged the team into uncertainty, raising serious questions about its future and the ability to maintain a stable squad at international level.

Idman.Biz
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