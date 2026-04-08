Champions League quarter-finals begin with shock in Madrid and narrow Arsenal win - VIDEO

First-leg results leave ties finely poised ahead of decisive second matches

The Champions League quarter-finals got under way with drama, tension and an early upset that has already reshaped expectations for the run-in, İdman.Biz reports.

In Lisbon, Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sporting, taking a slender but valuable advantage back to London. The visitors approached the game with discipline and control, limiting risks and doing just enough to edge ahead in the tie. It was a typically pragmatic European performance, one that keeps Mikel Arteta’s side in a strong position before the return leg.

The biggest story of the night, however, came in Madrid, where Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German side imposed their rhythm for long spells and showed composure in key moments, leaving the Spanish giants with work to do in the second leg. The result shifts momentum firmly in Bayern’s favour and raises fresh questions about Madrid’s ability to respond under pressure.

The quarter-final first legs continue on Wednesday, with Barcelona set to face Atletico Madrid in an all-Spanish clash, while Paris Saint-Germain take on Liverpool in what promises to be another heavyweight encounter. With four ties now delicately balanced, attention will soon turn to the decisive return fixtures.