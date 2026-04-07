Razvan Lucescu speaks out on father’s critical condition

Razvan Lucescu has publicly addressed the serious health condition of his father, legendary coach Mircea Lucescu, calling for understanding and restraint from both the public and the media during a difficult time for the family, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports, the 80-year-old was rushed to hospital on March 29 after losing consciousness during a training session with the Romania national team. His condition reportedly deteriorated sharply on the night of April 5, leading to his transfer to intensive care.

Romanian media indicate that Lucescu suffered a heart attack and is currently in a medically induced coma, supported by life-sustaining equipment. Doctors at a clinic in Bucharest continue to monitor his condition, which is described as serious but stable.

Speaking to journalists, Razvan Lucescu urged an end to speculation and asked that updates be left to medical professionals. “This is a difficult situation, and I kindly ask you to respect it. Those in the hospital know best how to explain everything. They will make statements when necessary, when they feel the time is right. Please understand, this is not easy,” he said.

Mircea Lucescu is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in European football, and the news has prompted an outpouring of concern from across the football community.