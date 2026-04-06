6 April 2026
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Ronaldinho backs Messi to shine at World Cup

World football
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6 April 2026 09:24
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Ronaldinho backs Messi to shine at World Cup

Brazil legend says Argentina captain remains the best in the world

Former Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho has praised Lionel Messi’s current form, insisting the Argentina captain is still the best player in the world ahead of the next World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Ole, Ronaldinho highlighted both Messi’s enduring quality and his professionalism despite a demanding schedule. “Leo has many commitments and training sessions, but every time we manage to spend time together, it is a real pleasure. He continues to be the best footballer in the world,” he said.

Messi, now playing for Inter Miami, has remained a central figure for both club and country, following his pivotal role in Argentina’s recent international success. With the next World Cup on the horizon, attention is already turning to whether the 38-year-old can maintain peak condition for another global tournament.

Ronaldinho, who shared a dressing room with Messi during the early years of his Barcelona career, expressed confidence that the forward will be ready. “I hope he reaches the World Cup in excellent form and performs at the highest level,” he added.

Idman.Biz
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