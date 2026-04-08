Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death

Atletico Madrid manager recalls personal memories and lasting influence of iconic Romanian

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has paid an emotional tribute following the death of Mircea Lucescu, one of the most decorated managers in world football, who passed away on April 7 at the age of 80, İdman.Biz reports.

Simeone shared personal memories of Lucescu, highlighting the Romanian’s influence not only as a coach but also as a person. He recalled their early connection at Pisa, when Lucescu supported him at the start of his playing career and even invited him to his home. The Argentine described those moments as formative, underlining the warmth and care he received at a young age.

Their paths later crossed again at Inter, a period Simeone admitted was not the most successful on the pitch, but one that reinforced his respect for Lucescu’s character. He praised the late coach for his openness, humility and kindness, noting that his achievements in football speak for themselves.

Lucescu enjoyed a remarkable managerial career, working across Europe with clubs such as Zenit, Inter, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, as well as leading the national teams of Turkey and Romania. His legacy remains one of the most significant in modern football history.