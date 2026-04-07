7 April 2026
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Mourinho delivers emotional outburst after Benfica drop points in title race

World football
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7 April 2026 10:45
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Mourinho delivers emotional outburst after Benfica drop points in title race

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho gave an emotional and candid press conference after his side dropped crucial points in a 1-1 draw against Casa Pia in the 28th round of the Primeira Liga, Idman.Biz reports.

The result leaves Benfica in a difficult position in the title race, with Mourinho openly admitting that the draw may have effectively ended their chances of competing for the championship, while also complicating their pursuit of second place.

“I’ll put it this way: we didn’t lose two points, we lost our last chances to fight for the title,” Mourinho said. “We also stopped depending on ourselves in the race for second place. That’s what was at stake.”

The Portuguese coach was particularly critical of his team’s first-half performance, suggesting a lack of focus and commitment from certain players. He revealed that he addressed both tactical issues and mentality during the break, stressing the importance of understanding the situation.

Despite a much-improved second half, during which Benfica dominated possession and created numerous chances, Mourinho pointed to a drop in intensity after taking the lead as a decisive factor. Casa Pia equalised despite offering little attacking threat, a scenario the coach described as unacceptable.

“There is no energy, no hunger from a team that is playing at its maximum,” he added, underlining concerns about the squad’s mentality at a crucial stage of the season.

The draw leaves Benfica facing an uphill battle in the closing rounds, with Mourinho warning that even their position in the top three could come under threat if performances do not improve.

Idman.Biz
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