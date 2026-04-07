Aaron Ramsey announces retirement at 35 after distinguished career

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than a decade at the top level, Idman.Biz reports.

The former Arsenal midfielder confirmed the decision via his social media accounts, admitting it was not an easy step and expressing gratitude to the fans of all the clubs he represented throughout his career.

Ramsey enjoyed some of his most successful years at Arsenal, where he became a key figure in midfield and played a decisive role in multiple FA Cup triumphs. He later had spells in Italy with Juventus and in France with Nice, before finishing his playing career at Mexican side Pumas.

Internationally, Ramsey was a central figure for Wales, captaining the national team and contributing to some of the country’s most memorable moments in major tournaments.

Reports suggest that Ramsey is now considering a move into coaching, as he looks to remain involved in the game following his retirement.