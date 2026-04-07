Liverpool are closing in on a new agreement with Ibrahima Konate, as the club move to secure the long-term future of one of their key defenders, Idman.Biz reports.

According to L’Equipe, negotiations between the parties are progressing well, although final details of the contract are still being discussed. Konate’s current deal is due to expire next summer, prompting Liverpool to accelerate talks in order to avoid uncertainty around the player’s future.

The 25-year-old is understood to be keen on resolving his situation before the next World Cup cycle intensifies, allowing him to focus fully on both club and international commitments without distraction.

Konate has been a regular figure in Liverpool’s defensive line this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice. His physical presence and consistency have made him an important part of the squad during a campaign in which Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League with 49 points.

Securing Konate on a new long-term contract would represent a significant step for Liverpool as they continue to build stability in defence while competing for a return to the top four.