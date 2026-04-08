8 April 2026
EN

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

World football
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8 April 2026 17:57
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Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

Bayern Munich supporters came up with a creative solution to follow their team for the Champions League away match against Real Madrid, turning the trip into both a cost-saving move and a memorable experience.

Facing high travel costs for the trip to Spain, a group of fans joined forces to charter a private plane, which ultimately proved to be twice as cheap as standard travel options. The initiative highlights the lengths supporters are willing to go to back their team on the biggest stage of European football.

The journey itself became part of the occasion, with fans singing, chanting and celebrating together throughout the flight, creating a vibrant atmosphere even before arriving in Madrid. Such scenes underline the strong fan culture surrounding Bayern, one of Europe’s most supported clubs.

With the Champions League quarter-finals attracting global attention, away support often plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere, and Bayern’s travelling fans ensured their presence would be both visible and heard.

In the end, the trip combined practicality with passion, allowing supporters to save money while enjoying a unique shared experience as they followed their team into one of the competition’s most iconic venues.

Idman.Biz
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