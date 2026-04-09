9 April 2026
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Van Dijk urges Liverpool to respond after PSG defeat

World football
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9 April 2026 09:59
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Van Dijk urges Liverpool to respond after PSG defeat

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admitted his side face a major challenge after their 0:2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking after the match, the Dutch centre-back described the game as a tough battle, noting that Liverpool had been forced into a largely defensive approach. He pointed out that the opening goal came via a deflection and admitted his team could have made more of their counter-attacking opportunities.

Van Dijk stressed that, despite the disappointment, the tie is not over, with the return leg at Anfield still to come. He also underlined the need for a quick mental reset, as Liverpool must now switch focus to their upcoming domestic fixture against Fulham.

The defender also praised PSG’s quality, reminding that they are the reigning European champions and capable of delivering top-level performances both home and away. According to him, Liverpool will need to be “absolutely flawless” in the second leg to turn the tie around.

Van Dijk expressed hope that the Anfield crowd will play a decisive role, recalling previous special European nights and emphasising the importance of the supporters in creating the right atmosphere for a comeback.

Idman.Biz
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