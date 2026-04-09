Alvarez reflects on decisive free-kick goal against Barcelona - VIDEO

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has admitted that his match-winning free-kick against Barcelona came as a surprise even to himself after failing to convert similar chances in training.

As reported by Idman.Biz with reference to Marca, the Argentina international revealed he had struggled with set-pieces during the final training session ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg. He noted that he took several attempts without success, making his goal in the match all the more satisfying.

Alvarez said he had taken five or six free-kicks in training without scoring, but managed to find the net when it mattered most during the game. He described the moment as a source of great happiness, especially given the importance of the fixture.

His goal played a key role in Atletico’s 2-0 away victory over Barcelona, giving Diego Simeone’s side a strong advantage heading into the return leg. The ability to capitalise on set-pieces once again highlighted Atletico’s efficiency in crucial moments.

Alvarez has been one of Atletico’s standout attacking players this season, continuing to deliver decisive contributions as the Spanish side push for success both domestically and in Europe.