Lucescu’s final wish revealed as Romania mourns legendary coach

Doctor shares emotional details of final days after iconic manager’s passing

Details have emerged about the final days of Mircea Lucescu, with his doctor revealing the legendary coach’s unwavering devotion to football until the very end, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Digi Sport, cardiology chief Dragos Vinerianu said Lucescu repeatedly expressed a desire to return to the pitch despite his deteriorating condition. “He once told me: ‘Professor, all I want is to die on the football field.’ He always regretted not being there. He kept saying: ‘Let me go to the match.’ He was a conductor of football,” Vinerianu recalled.

Lucescu, widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches in Eastern European football, was hospitalised on March 29, 2026 after losing consciousness during a meeting with players ahead of Romania’s match against Slovakia. During his ten-day stay, he suffered a heart attack, and his condition worsened significantly on April 5, leading to his transfer to intensive care. He passed away two days later, on April 7, at the age of 80.

Over a career spanning decades, Lucescu managed top clubs across Europe and guided multiple teams to domestic and international success, leaving a lasting legacy in the game. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the football world.