Olise set to stay at Bayern despite strong interest from Europe’s elite

French winger committed to long-term project as Real Madrid consider record bid

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is not expected to leave the club this summer despite attracting serious interest from several of Europe’s biggest sides, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from The Touchline, Olise remains committed to Bayern and has no intention of forcing a move, even with interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. The 24-year-old is said to be grateful for the opportunity to play for the German champions and is determined to honour his current contract.

Recent claims from journalist Christian Falk suggested that Real Madrid would be willing to offer between €160 million and €165 million for the winger, underlining the scale of interest in one of Europe’s most productive attacking players this season.

Olise has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing 29 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. His current deal runs until the summer of 2029, and Bayern view him as a key part of their long-term project.

With his market value estimated at around €140 million, any potential move would likely require a record-breaking fee, but for now, Olise appears focused on continuing his development in Munich.