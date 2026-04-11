11 April 2026
EN

Olise set to stay at Bayern despite strong interest from Europe’s elite

World football
News
11 April 2026 16:25
20
Olise set to stay at Bayern despite strong interest from Europe’s elite

French winger committed to long-term project as Real Madrid consider record bid

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is not expected to leave the club this summer despite attracting serious interest from several of Europe’s biggest sides, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from The Touchline, Olise remains committed to Bayern and has no intention of forcing a move, even with interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. The 24-year-old is said to be grateful for the opportunity to play for the German champions and is determined to honour his current contract.

Recent claims from journalist Christian Falk suggested that Real Madrid would be willing to offer between €160 million and €165 million for the winger, underlining the scale of interest in one of Europe’s most productive attacking players this season.

Olise has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing 29 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. His current deal runs until the summer of 2029, and Bayern view him as a key part of their long-term project.

With his market value estimated at around €140 million, any potential move would likely require a record-breaking fee, but for now, Olise appears focused on continuing his development in Munich.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Statue unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki marred by unexpected mishap in Seattle - VIDEO
17:16
World football

Statue unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki marred by unexpected mishap in Seattle - VIDEO

Iconic pose tribute disrupted as bat on sculpture bends during ceremony

Kane played through pain to fire Bayern past Real Madrid, says Kompany
15:34
World football

Kane played through pain to fire Bayern past Real Madrid, says Kompany

England captain delivers in Champions League quarter-final as Bayern edge first leg
Premier League: Chelsea look to beat Man City for the first time in five years
14:43
World football

Premier League: Chelsea look to beat Man City for the first time in five years

The decisive stage of the title race and Champions League battle begins in England

Lucescu’s final wish revealed as Romania mourns legendary coach
12:45
World football

Lucescu’s final wish revealed as Romania mourns legendary coach

Doctor shares emotional details of final days after iconic manager’s passing

Zoubir set to leave Qarabag as winger agrees terms with Al-Shahania - VIDEO
11:56
Football

Zoubir set to leave Qarabag as winger agrees terms with Al-Shahania - VIDEO

Experienced forward close to Qatar move after years of success in Azerbaijan

Luis Enrique could become one of Europe’s highest-paid managers
11:05
World football

Luis Enrique could become one of Europe’s highest-paid managers

Spanish coach prioritises project stability as Paris club move to secure long-term future

Most read

Pedri suffers injury in Barcelona defeat to Atletico
9 April 16:49
World football

Pedri suffers injury in Barcelona defeat to Atletico

Midfielder doubtful for Espanyol derby after being forced off at half-time
Champions League: Atletico and PSG take control in quarter-final first legs
9 April 09:23
World football

Champions League: Atletico and PSG take control in quarter-final first legs - VIDEO

Spanish and French sides claim 2-0 wins as ties remain finely poised ahead of second legs next week
Cristiano Ronaldo targets 1,000 goals with “proof” of every strike
10 April 14:32
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo targets 1,000 goals with “proof” of every strike

Al-Nassr forward outlines ambitious plan as he looks to redefine football legacy
Fernando Santos shortlisted for Ghana job ahead of 2026 World Cup
10 April 11:54
World football

Fernando Santos shortlisted for Ghana job ahead of 2026 World Cup

Former Azerbaijan coach among three Portuguese candidates as GFA targets quick appointment