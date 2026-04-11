Arsenal set condition for move for Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

North London club will only proceed if squad reshuffle creates space in attack

Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but a deal will depend on departures within their current attacking options, according to BBC, İdman.Biz reports.

The report suggests the club would only make a formal move for the Argentina international if either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz leaves this summer, as Arsenal look to avoid overcrowding in forward areas.

Gyokeres, who arrived at the Emirates last summer, has impressed particularly since the turn of the year, while Havertz has also delivered in key moments, including decisive goals in Champions League fixtures against Sporting and Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico are expected to demand no less than £82 million for Alvarez, matching the fee they paid to sign him in 2024. The striker is no stranger to English football, having previously spent two seasons at Manchester City, where he won multiple major honours.

With Arsenal aiming to strengthen their squad without disrupting balance, any move for Alvarez appears contingent on a significant outgoing transfer in the coming months.