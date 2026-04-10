10 April 2026
EN

Cristiano Ronaldo targets 1,000 goals with “proof” of every strike

World football
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10 April 2026 14:32
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Cristiano Ronaldo targets 1,000 goals with “proof” of every strike

Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals, insisting he wants to achieve it with clear evidence of every strike.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward made the bold statement in an interview with foreign media, stressing that all of his goals are documented on video. Ronaldo highlighted that this distinction matters to him as he continues to build his legacy in world football.

“All my goals are on video, I have proof. I respect the legends, but I will have my proof,” the Portuguese star said, underlining his desire to stand apart from previous generations.

Ronaldo, who remains one of the most prolific scorers in football history, continues to perform at the highest level despite approaching his 40s. His move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr has further expanded his global influence, while also keeping him firmly in the spotlight as he chases one of the sport’s most remarkable individual records.

Idman.Biz
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