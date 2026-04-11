Flick keeps options open over Yamal ahead of derby and Champions League test

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has refused to confirm whether Lamine Yamal will be rested ahead of the La Liga derby against Espanyol, as the club balance domestic priorities with a crucial European tie, İdman.Biz reports.

The Catalan side face Espanyol on April 11 in the 31st round of La Liga, before turning their attention to a decisive Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid just three days later. Barcelona trail 0–2 from the first leg, increasing the stakes around squad management.

Speaking before the derby, Flick hinted that Yamal remains central to his plans despite the demanding schedule. “We’ll see how we decide this. It is always good for Lamine to start,” he said, adding that a final decision would be made closer to kick-off.

The 16-year-old has become one of Barcelona’s most influential attacking players this season, and any decision to rest him would underline the importance of the upcoming European clash. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, Flick faces a delicate balance between protecting a key talent and chasing a comeback against Atletico.