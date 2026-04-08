9 April 2026
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Azerbaijani Olympic medallists to receive replacement medals at NOC ceremony

Paris-2024
News
8 April 2026 18:27
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Azerbaijani Olympic medallists to receive replacement medals at NOC ceremony

A ceremony will be held at the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan to present replacement Olympic medals to taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov and Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov, Idman.Biz reports.

The event, scheduled for 12:00 on Thursday at the NOC administrative building in Baku, follows the decision to replace the athletes’ original medals from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to signs of wear.

Magomedov, who won silver in taekwondo, and Jafarov, who secured bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling, have already received updated versions of their medals, which will now be officially presented during the ceremony.

The move reflects standard practice in elite sport, where Olympic authorities may replace damaged or worn medals to preserve their symbolic and historical value. For Azerbaijan, both athletes remain among the standout performers from the Paris Games, contributing to the country’s medal tally on the global stage.

The ceremony is expected to bring together sports officials and representatives of the Olympic movement, highlighting the continued recognition of Azerbaijan’s achievements at the Games.

Idman.Biz
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