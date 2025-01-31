IOC responds to NOC’s letter regarding damaged medals

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has responded to a letter from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) regarding the condition of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Five athletes from Azerbaijan who earned medals at the Paris Games have reported that their medals have lost quality, Idman.biz reports.

Following these complaints, the NOC conducted an investigation and subsequently contacted the IOC through an official letter.

In its response, the IOC instructed the NOC to send detailed information and various images of the affected medals. The IOC assured that after conducting relevant investigations, it would provide the NOC with additional information regarding the procedure for replacing or renewing the damaged medals.

Out of the seven Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, five were affected by noticeable changes in the condition of their awards. These include Olympic gold medalist Hidayat Heydarov (judo, 73 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (freestyle wrestling, bronze, 97 kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (judo, gold, 100 kg), Gashim Magomedov (taekwondo, silver, 58 kg), Loren Alfonso (boxing, silver, 92 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman wrestling, bronze, 67 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (freestyle wrestling, bronze, 125 kg).

Idman.biz