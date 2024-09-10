President Ilham Aliyev awards national Paralympic team

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding members of the country’s national Paralympic team.

Under the Presidential Order, two individuals were honored with the 'Shohrat' Order, two with the 'For Service to the Fatherland' Order 1st Class, two with the 'For Service to the Fatherland' Order 2nd Class, one with the 'For Service to the Fatherland' Order 3rd Class, one with the 'Labor' Order 1st Class, two with the 'Labor' Order 2nd Class, two with the 'Labor' Order 3rd Class, four with the 'Taraggi' medal, and four with the 'Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,' in recognition of their achievements at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games and their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree granting monetary rewards to Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for their exceptional performance at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France. The rewards are as follows:

- For each gold medalist: 200,000 AZN, and 100,000 AZN for their coach.

- For each silver medalist: 100,000 AZN, and 50,000 AZN for their coach.

- For each bronze medalist: 50,000 AZN, and 25,000 AZN for their coach.

