Saint Lucia declared a national holiday in honor of the first Olympic champion, athlete Julienne Alfred.

“Julien Alfred Day” will be held on 27 September every year, Idman.biz reports.

On August 3, Alfred won the 100m race at the Summer Olympics in Paris, giving the country its first Olympic medal. Later, the 23-year-old athlete won a silver medal in the 200 m race.

Saint Lucia has been participating in the Summer Olympic Games since 1996.

Idman.biz