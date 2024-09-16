17 September 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

Paris-2024
News
16 September 2024 20:44
28
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

On September 16, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with the athletes and coaches of the national team that represented Azerbaijan at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, France.

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements, per Idman.biz.

In his speech, the minister emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan are proud of our paralympians and believes that their achievements will stimulate the process of involving people with disabilities in sports. At the meeting, a video showing the most interesting moments of the speeches of our paralympians who won medals in Paris was shown.

Then Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of the National Paralympic Committee Hidayat Abdullayev and Vice President of the Committee, Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Fuad Hajiyev delivered speeches and congratulated the national team on the achieved results and wished success in the next Paralympic Games.

The event continued with a friendly conversation with the athletes. At the meeting, it was emphasized that the President of our state Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva provided constant state support to our Paralympians, and as a result of this care, our team successfully performed in Paris.

The team, went to Paris with 18 people, secured 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. Among the Azerbaijani paralympians are Imamaddin Khalilov, Sabir Zeynalov (both parataekwondo), Said Najafzade, Lamiya Valiyeva, Orkhan Aslanov (all three paraathletics), Ilham Zakiyev, Dursadaf Karimova, Khatira Ismiyeva (all three parajudo), Veli Israfilov, Konul Suleymanova (both paraswimming). , Kamran Zeynalov (parashooting) delivered speeches and shared their impressions. They said that they will work to perform even more successfully at the XVIII Summer Paralympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Idman.biz

Related news

Olympic champion will be celebrated in national holiday
11 September 17:40
Paris-2024

Olympic champion will be celebrated in national holiday

“Julien Alfred Day” will be held on 27 September every year
President Ilham Aliyev awards national Paralympic team
10 September 18:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev awards national Paralympic team

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding members of the country’s national Paralympic team
Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions" - VIDEO
10 September 08:10
Paris-2024

Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions" - VIDEO

"I was performing in a different category"
"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris" - VIDEO
10 September 08:06
Paris-2024

"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris" - VIDEO

"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris"

Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal" - VIDEO
10 September 07:25
Paris-2024

Ilham Zakiyev: "I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal" - VIDEO

"I dedicate my victory to my homeland and people."
Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my iconic move to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood" - VIDEO
10 September 07:18
Paris-2024

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my iconic move to the Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood" - VIDEO

"I am very happy that I was able to achieve this success."

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO
15 September 16:19
Formula 1

Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO

The opening ceremony of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"
14 September 22:42
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shared his emotions after his 4th consecutive victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session