Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

On September 16, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with the athletes and coaches of the national team that represented Azerbaijan at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, France.

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements, per Idman.biz.

In his speech, the minister emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan are proud of our paralympians and believes that their achievements will stimulate the process of involving people with disabilities in sports. At the meeting, a video showing the most interesting moments of the speeches of our paralympians who won medals in Paris was shown.

Then Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, President of the National Paralympic Committee Hidayat Abdullayev and Vice President of the Committee, Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Fuad Hajiyev delivered speeches and congratulated the national team on the achieved results and wished success in the next Paralympic Games.

The event continued with a friendly conversation with the athletes. At the meeting, it was emphasized that the President of our state Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva provided constant state support to our Paralympians, and as a result of this care, our team successfully performed in Paris.

The team, went to Paris with 18 people, secured 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. Among the Azerbaijani paralympians are Imamaddin Khalilov, Sabir Zeynalov (both parataekwondo), Said Najafzade, Lamiya Valiyeva, Orkhan Aslanov (all three paraathletics), Ilham Zakiyev, Dursadaf Karimova, Khatira Ismiyeva (all three parajudo), Veli Israfilov, Konul Suleymanova (both paraswimming). , Kamran Zeynalov (parashooting) delivered speeches and shared their impressions. They said that they will work to perform even more successfully at the XVIII Summer Paralympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Idman.biz