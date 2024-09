The French national rugby team, the winner of Paris 2024, is interestingly looking for a head coach.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) shared a post about it on its LinkedIn account, Idman.biz reports.

FFR offers candidates a contract until 2026. In addition to being accessible, they are also required to have relevant diplomas reflecting their duties and experience.

The French team was the Olympic champion this year under the leadership of Jerome Daret.

