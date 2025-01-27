27 January 2025
EN

Paris 2024 medal quality issues: Replacement process to begin soon

Paris-2024
News
27 January 2025 16:50
33
Paris 2024 medal quality issues: Replacement process to begin soon

The International Olympic Committee has announced that the replacement process for medals given to athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, that have been damaged or have quality issues, will begin in the coming weeks.

According to the statement given by the IOC in response to a query from Report, the organization is working closely with Monnaie de Paris, which is responsible for the production and quality control of the medals, Idman.biz reports.

The medals will be fixed with engravings that match the originals.

The statement also emphasized that the damaged medals would be systematically replaced by Monnaie de Paris and will be engraved in the same way as the originals. Additionally, the IOC highlighted that it is in contact with National Olympic Committees to coordinate the process.

The replacement process will begin in the upcoming weeks, with Paris 2024 and Monnaie de Paris working together with the National Olympic Committees to manage the distribution of replacement medals.

Azerbaijani athletes have won 7 medals at the Paris Olympics. Judo athletes Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have claimed gold. Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver medal after losing in the final, alongside Loren Alfonso. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) secured bronze medals.

Besides Heydarov and Magomedov, the medals of the other five athletes have lost their quality.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee files official complaint to IOC Regarding medal quality
23 January 16:33
Paris-2024

Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee files official complaint to IOC Regarding medal quality

Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov and Bronze Medalist Magomedkhan Magomedov maintained medal quality

Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media
17 September 2024 11:49
Paris-2024

Olympic champions looking for a coach on social media

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) shared a post about it on its LinkedIn account
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 2024 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements
Olympic champion will be celebrated in national holiday
11 September 2024 17:40
Paris-2024

Olympic champion will be celebrated in national holiday

“Julien Alfred Day” will be held on 27 September every year
President Ilham Aliyev awards national Paralympic team
10 September 2024 18:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev awards national Paralympic team

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding members of the country’s national Paralympic team
Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions" - VIDEO
10 September 2024 08:10
Paris-2024

Vali Israfilov: "I will try for a gold medal in the next competitions" - VIDEO

"I was performing in a different category"

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Brazil national team captain after Juninho
25 January 14:21
Football

Brazil national team captain after Juninho

Flamengo continues to strengthen its squad, having transferred Juninho from Qarabag