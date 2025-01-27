Paris 2024 medal quality issues: Replacement process to begin soon

The International Olympic Committee has announced that the replacement process for medals given to athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, that have been damaged or have quality issues, will begin in the coming weeks.

According to the statement given by the IOC in response to a query from Report, the organization is working closely with Monnaie de Paris, which is responsible for the production and quality control of the medals, Idman.biz reports.

The medals will be fixed with engravings that match the originals.

The statement also emphasized that the damaged medals would be systematically replaced by Monnaie de Paris and will be engraved in the same way as the originals. Additionally, the IOC highlighted that it is in contact with National Olympic Committees to coordinate the process.

The replacement process will begin in the upcoming weeks, with Paris 2024 and Monnaie de Paris working together with the National Olympic Committees to manage the distribution of replacement medals.

Azerbaijani athletes have won 7 medals at the Paris Olympics. Judo athletes Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have claimed gold. Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver medal after losing in the final, alongside Loren Alfonso. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) secured bronze medals.

Besides Heydarov and Magomedov, the medals of the other five athletes have lost their quality.

Idman.biz