Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee files official complaint to IOC Regarding medal quality

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has submitted an official request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concerning the degradation of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Azerbaijan's Olympic team won 7 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze across judo, taekwondo, boxing, Greco-Roman, and freestyle wrestling, Idman.biz reports.
5 out of 7 medal winners reportedly experienced medal quality issues. Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov and Bronze Medalist Magomedkhan Magomedov maintained medal quality.
Athletes reporting medal quality degradation:
Zelym Kotsoiev (Judo, 100 kg) - Gold Medal
Gashim Magomedov (Taekwondo, 58 kg) - Silver Medal
Loren Alfonso (Boxing, 92 kg) - Silver Medal
Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman Wrestling, 67 kg) - Bronze Medal
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (Freestyle Wrestling, 125 kg) - Bronze Medal
The NOC has officially contacted the IOC. Further actions regarding medal replacement will be determined after receiving the IOC's response.
