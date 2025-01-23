23 January 2025
Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee files official complaint to IOC Regarding medal quality

Paris-2024
News
23 January 2025 16:33
13
The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has submitted an official request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concerning the degradation of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's Olympic team won 7 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze across judo, taekwondo, boxing, Greco-Roman, and freestyle wrestling, Idman.biz reports.

5 out of 7 medal winners reportedly experienced medal quality issues. Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov and Bronze Medalist Magomedkhan Magomedov maintained medal quality.

Athletes reporting medal quality degradation:
Zelym Kotsoiev (Judo, 100 kg) - Gold Medal
Gashim Magomedov (Taekwondo, 58 kg) - Silver Medal
Loren Alfonso (Boxing, 92 kg) - Silver Medal
Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman Wrestling, 67 kg) - Bronze Medal
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (Freestyle Wrestling, 125 kg) - Bronze Medal

The NOC has officially contacted the IOC. Further actions regarding medal replacement will be determined after receiving the IOC's response.

Idman.biz

