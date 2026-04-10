10 April 2026
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Bastoni rejects Barcelona approach to stay at Inter

World football
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10 April 2026 16:25
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Bastoni rejects Barcelona approach to stay at Inter

Alessandro Bastoni has turned down an առաջարկ from Barcelona, choosing instead to remain at Inter Milan for at least another season.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the Italian centre-back is keen to continue his development in Milan, where he has established himself as a key figure in the team’s defensive structure. Despite strong interest from Barcelona, Bastoni has decided that staying at Inter is the best step for his career at this stage.

The 25-year-old has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and six assists, underlining his importance not only defensively but also in build-up play.

Bastoni remains under contract with Inter until the summer of 2028, and his market value is currently estimated at around €70 million. His decision provides stability for Inter as they continue to compete domestically and in Europe, while Barcelona are likely to explore alternative options in the transfer market.

Idman.Biz
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