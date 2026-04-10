Liverpool owners back Slot despite heavy pressure after recent defeats

Fenway Sports Group have no intention of parting ways with Arne Slot ahead of next season, despite growing pressure following a series of disappointing results, according to The Telegraph, Idman.Biz reports.

Liverpool’s struggles have intensified over the past week. A heavy 0–4 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals marked the club’s 15th loss of the season, before another setback followed in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. The results have fuelled frustration among supporters, with calls for change growing louder.

However, the club’s ownership and senior leadership, including sporting director Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, are understood to be taking a more measured view. Internally, there is recognition of several mitigating factors, including the emotional impact of Diogo Jota’s death, a noticeable dip in Mohamed Salah’s form, and significant squad changes during the campaign.

Slot remains under contract until the summer of 2027, and Liverpool’s hierarchy are expected to evaluate his position based on how the team begins next season rather than making a reactive decision now. While former Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is considered a leading alternative and is currently available, there is no immediate plan to initiate a managerial change.