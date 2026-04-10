10 April 2026
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Bruno Fernandes feels at home in Manchester amid talk over his future

World football
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10 April 2026 09:59
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Bruno Fernandes feels at home in Manchester amid talk over his future

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has spoken openly about his future at the club, stressing how settled he and his family feel in the city.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the Portuguese midfielder described Manchester as his home, underlining the importance of stability off the pitch. Fernandes said his children are happy growing up in the city, which has strengthened his own connection to the club and its surroundings.

“I feel at home in Manchester. My children are very comfortable here. For me, it is fantastic to be in a place where they enjoy themselves so much and feel it is their home,” he said.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 and has since become one of the team’s key figures, both as a creative force in midfield and as a leader on and off the pitch. His comments come at a time when the club continues to navigate a transitional period, with questions over squad direction and long-term ambitions.

Idman.Biz
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