10 April 2026
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Dinamo Bucharest to name new stadium after Mircea Lucescu

World football
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10 April 2026 10:31
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Dinamo Bucharest to name new stadium after Mircea Lucescu

Dinamo Bucharest’s planned new stadium will be named after the late Mircea Lucescu, in tribute to one of the most influential figures in the club’s history, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Mediafax, the arena will carry the name Dinamo Mircea Lucescu as a mark of respect following the recent passing of the renowned coach at the age of 80.

Lucescu’s connection with Dinamo spans both his playing and managerial career. He represented the club as a player between 1963 and 1977, before returning as head coach from 1985 to 1990, leaving a lasting legacy through his contribution to the team’s success and identity.

The decision reflects Dinamo’s intention to preserve Lucescu’s legacy within Romanian football, with the new stadium set to become a symbol of his enduring impact on the club and the wider game.

Idman.Biz
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