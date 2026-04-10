10 April 2026
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Fernando Santos shortlisted for Ghana job ahead of 2026 World Cup

World football
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10 April 2026 11:54
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Fernando Santos shortlisted for Ghana job ahead of 2026 World Cup

Fernando Santos has been included on the shortlist for the Ghana national team head coach role, as the Ghana Football Association moves to appoint a new manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, the position became vacant following Otto Addo’s resignation, with the GFA now considering three experienced Portuguese coaches. Alongside Santos, the list also features Carlos Queiroz and Paulo Bento, all of whom bring significant international experience, particularly at World Cup level.

Santos has been out of work since September last year, when he was dismissed as head coach of the Azerbaijan national team after a run of disappointing results. Queiroz most recently managed Oman, while Bento was in charge of the United Arab Emirates.

The GFA is reportedly considering a short-term contract in a bid to stabilise the team quickly before the tournament. Ghana have been drawn in Group L at the 2026 World Cup, where they will face England, Panama and Croatia. Their opening match is scheduled for June 17 against Panama.

Idman.Biz
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