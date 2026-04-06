Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal’s visible frustration during the closing stages of his side’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid has been linked to dissatisfaction with tactical instructions, according to Mundo Deportivo, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in the 30th round of La Liga, where Barcelona secured a late win thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s 87th-minute goal. Despite the positive result, Yamal appeared disengaged, showing little reaction to the decisive moment and walking across the pitch rather than celebrating with teammates.

Reports suggest the young winger was unsettled by the volume and nature of instructions he received during the match, particularly from goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente, who is also involved in set-piece organisation and tactical planning. Yamal was seen leaving the field alongside the coach, expressing his frustration through gestures.

After the final whistle, the situation appeared to continue as the player walked past head coach Hansi Flick, avoiding an attempt by the German manager to stop him. The episode has raised questions about internal communication, although Barcelona ultimately maintained their push at the top end of the table with another crucial victory.