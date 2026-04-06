6 April 2026
EN

Yamal frustration linked to tactical instructions in win over Atletico

World football
News
6 April 2026 16:27
17
Yamal frustration linked to tactical instructions in win over Atletico

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal’s visible frustration during the closing stages of his side’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid has been linked to dissatisfaction with tactical instructions, according to Mundo Deportivo, Idman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred in the 30th round of La Liga, where Barcelona secured a late win thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s 87th-minute goal. Despite the positive result, Yamal appeared disengaged, showing little reaction to the decisive moment and walking across the pitch rather than celebrating with teammates.

Reports suggest the young winger was unsettled by the volume and nature of instructions he received during the match, particularly from goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente, who is also involved in set-piece organisation and tactical planning. Yamal was seen leaving the field alongside the coach, expressing his frustration through gestures.

After the final whistle, the situation appeared to continue as the player walked past head coach Hansi Flick, avoiding an attempt by the German manager to stop him. The episode has raised questions about internal communication, although Barcelona ultimately maintained their push at the top end of the table with another crucial victory.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat
17:12
World football

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

Incident in South Africa highlights ongoing crisis in national team setup
Liverpool hold crisis talks after heavy defeat to Manchester City
13:52
World football

Liverpool hold crisis talks after heavy defeat to Manchester City

Champions League qualification could determine Slot’s future at Anfield
Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital
12:27
World football

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital

Former Romania head coach was placed in artificial coma as situation remains unconfirmed
DR Congo president promises rewards after historic World Cup qualification
11:13
World football

DR Congo president promises rewards after historic World Cup qualification

Players to receive cars, cash bonuses and land following first appearance in 52 years
Bayern face selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid clash
10:34
World football

Bayern face selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid clash

Kane’s fitness in doubt as Kompany weighs attacking options for quarter-final first leg
Napoli open door for Conte’s possible Italy return
09:55
World football

Napoli open door for Conte’s possible Italy return

Club president willing to allow head coach to take over national team role

Most read

Ronaldo and “Bismillah”: debate follows viral penalty moment in Saudi Pro League
4 April 15:50
Football

Ronaldo and “Bismillah”: debate follows viral penalty moment in Saudi Pro League

Fans question what the Portuguese star said before taking the spot-kick
Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad
4 April 11:25
Football

Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad

Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad
UFC Vegas 115: Moicano set to headline Las Vegas card against Duncan
4 April 10:40
MMA

UFC Vegas 115: Moicano set to headline Las Vegas card against Duncan

Full fight card confirmed ahead of stacked night in Las Vegas
Marko Janković: “We are focused on reaching the final”
4 April 17:10
Football

Marko Janković: “We are focused on reaching the final”

Qarabag midfielder comments on draw against Sabah in Azerbaijan Cup semi-final