Marko Janković: “We are focused on reaching the final”

“It’s impossible to make predictions in matches like this. Of course, our goal is to reach the final. We want to win the Azerbaijan Cup, and we will definitely do our best to achieve it.”

These were the words of Qarabag’s Montenegrin midfielder Marko Janković following a 2-2 draw against Sabah in the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semi-final, İdman.Biz reports.

“It turned out to be an interesting match. Playing in such an atmosphere leaves a great impression. The large number of fans made us even happier. I don’t want to say anything specific about the result. We’ve faced them in different competitions — both in the Premier League and the cup. They have a strong squad. We analyzed the opponent well, but Sabah were also seriously prepared for the game. They approach every match with special motivation. This is football — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We will analyze this game and try to prepare better for the next one. We need to focus on the second leg. There are still 90 minutes ahead, nothing is decided yet. It’s difficult to talk about the result now. It’s not easy to play against such an opponent. Sabah are a high-quality team. We must be ready for the return match. Our only focus is to win and reach the final,” he told teleqraf.az.

Janković declined to comment on refereeing decisions:

“I don’t want to talk about that. As a team, we don’t focus on such things. It doesn’t concern us. Our goal is clear — to reach the final and win the cup.”

It should be noted that the return leg between Qarabag and Sabah will take place on April 22 at Bank Respublika Arena.