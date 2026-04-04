Ronaldo and “Bismillah”: debate follows viral penalty moment in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked widespread debate on social media after a video appeared to show him saying “Bismillah” before taking a penalty in a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Najma.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident took place in the 56th minute of the game, which ended in a convincing 5–2 victory for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo scored twice in the match, bringing his overall career tally to 967 goals and continuing his prolific run in Saudi Arabia.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering intense discussion among fans. Some viewers believe the forward used the Arabic phrase “Bismillah” — meaning “in the name of God” — just before striking the ball, adding a cultural and symbolic layer to the moment.

Others, however, argue that Ronaldo was speaking in Portuguese, saying “Vais marcar”, which translates to “you will score” or “I will score”, a common form of self-motivation used by players before decisive actions.

Ronaldo has not commented on the speculation. Similar debates have emerged in the past, including after Portugal’s match against the Czech Republic in 2024, highlighting how closely fans analyse the behaviour of one of football’s most iconic figures.