Liverpool hold crisis talks after heavy defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool held an emergency meeting following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with the future of head coach Arne Slot reportedly under discussion, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Sky Sports, the club’s hierarchy is increasingly concerned about results, with pressure mounting on Slot after what was Liverpool’s heaviest defeat since 2015. The loss marked the team’s 15th defeat of the season, raising serious questions about their overall consistency.

Despite winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season after taking charge in 2024, Slot now faces a pivotal period. Reports suggest that failure to secure qualification for the Champions League could lead to his dismissal.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 49 points, placing them just outside the top four. However, they remain in contention on the European stage, having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which could yet shape the narrative of their season.