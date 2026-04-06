6 April 2026
EN

Liverpool hold crisis talks after heavy defeat to Manchester City

World football
News
6 April 2026 13:52
22
Liverpool hold crisis talks after heavy defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool held an emergency meeting following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with the future of head coach Arne Slot reportedly under discussion, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Sky Sports, the club’s hierarchy is increasingly concerned about results, with pressure mounting on Slot after what was Liverpool’s heaviest defeat since 2015. The loss marked the team’s 15th defeat of the season, raising serious questions about their overall consistency.

Despite winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season after taking charge in 2024, Slot now faces a pivotal period. Reports suggest that failure to secure qualification for the Champions League could lead to his dismissal.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 49 points, placing them just outside the top four. However, they remain in contention on the European stage, having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which could yet shape the narrative of their season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat
17:12
World football

Seven Eritrea players disappear after AFCON qualifier defeat

Incident in South Africa highlights ongoing crisis in national team setup
Yamal frustration linked to tactical instructions in win over Atletico
16:27
World football

Yamal frustration linked to tactical instructions in win over Atletico

Barcelona teenager reportedly unhappy with guidance during closing stages of La Liga clash
Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital
12:27
World football

Reports claim Mircea Lucescu has died in hospital

Former Romania head coach was placed in artificial coma as situation remains unconfirmed
DR Congo president promises rewards after historic World Cup qualification
11:13
World football

DR Congo president promises rewards after historic World Cup qualification

Players to receive cars, cash bonuses and land following first appearance in 52 years
Bayern face selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid clash
10:34
World football

Bayern face selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid clash

Kane’s fitness in doubt as Kompany weighs attacking options for quarter-final first leg
Napoli open door for Conte’s possible Italy return
09:55
World football

Napoli open door for Conte’s possible Italy return

Club president willing to allow head coach to take over national team role

Most read

Ronaldo and “Bismillah”: debate follows viral penalty moment in Saudi Pro League
4 April 15:50
Football

Ronaldo and “Bismillah”: debate follows viral penalty moment in Saudi Pro League

Fans question what the Portuguese star said before taking the spot-kick
Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad
4 April 11:25
Football

Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad

Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad
UFC Vegas 115: Moicano set to headline Las Vegas card against Duncan
4 April 10:40
MMA

UFC Vegas 115: Moicano set to headline Las Vegas card against Duncan

Full fight card confirmed ahead of stacked night in Las Vegas
Marko Janković: “We are focused on reaching the final”
4 April 17:10
Football

Marko Janković: “We are focused on reaching the final”

Qarabag midfielder comments on draw against Sabah in Azerbaijan Cup semi-final