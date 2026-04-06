Napoli open door for Conte’s possible Italy return

Club president willing to allow head coach to take over national team role

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly ready to allow Antonio Conte to return to the Italy national team, despite the coach being under contract with the Serie A champions until 2027, İdman.Biz reports.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s hierarchy would not stand in Conte’s way if he is offered the chance to take charge of the national side. The Italian tactician only recently guided Napoli to the Serie A title, reaffirming his reputation as one of the country’s most successful managers.

Conte previously managed Italy between 2014 and 2016, leading the team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, where they were narrowly eliminated by Germany on penalties. His potential return comes at a time when the national team is seeking stability following recent disappointments on the international stage.

While no formal appointment has been confirmed, Napoli’s stance could prove decisive if the Italian federation moves forward with plans to bring Conte back to the bench.