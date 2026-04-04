UFC Vegas 115: Moicano set to headline Las Vegas card against Duncan

UFC returns to Las Vegas on 5 April with UFC Vegas 115, featuring a packed fight card that brings together experienced contenders and rising prospects across multiple divisions, İdman.Biz reports.

The event will begin at 01:00 Baku time, with the main card scheduled for 04:00. In the headline bout, Renato Moicano will face Chris Duncan in a key lightweight contest, as both fighters look to strengthen their positions in a highly competitive division.

Among the notable matchups, Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev will take on Brendson Ribeiro, while Azamat Bekoev is set to face Tresean Gore in another bout featuring fighters aiming to build momentum inside the promotion.

The main card also includes Virna Jandiroba vs Tabatha Ricci, Esteban Ribovics vs Rafael Estevam, Tommy McMillen vs Manolo Zecchini, and Jose Delano vs Robert Ruchala. The prelims will see Guilherme Pata vs Thomas Petersen, Alessandro Costa vs Stewart Nicoll, Lando Vannata vs Darius Flowers, Elise Pereira vs Hailey Cowan, Azamat Bekoev vs Tresean Gore, Dione Barbosa vs Melissa Gatto, and Kai Kamaka vs Dakota Hope.

With a diverse mix of styles and ambitions, UFC Vegas 115 offers fighters an important opportunity to climb the rankings and move closer to title contention.