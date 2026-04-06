Bayern face selection dilemma ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich have arrived in Madrid ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, with Vincent Kompany facing key selection decisions before the high-stakes encounter, Idman.Biz reports.

The main concern surrounds Harry Kane’s fitness. The England striker missed recent international fixtures and Bayern’s 3-2 win over Freiburg due to injury and is still not at full capacity. While Kompany remains cautiously optimistic, there is a real possibility that Nicolas Jackson could lead the line if Kane is deemed unfit to start.

Elsewhere, several first-team players are expected to return after being rested in the Bundesliga. Michael Olise, Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano are all in line to come back into the starting XI, which could see Tom Bischof and Kim Min-jae drop to the bench. In midfield, the experienced pairing of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich is set to anchor the team, while Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry are likely to retain their places on the wings.

At the back, Manuel Neuer is expected to start in goal, with Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic forming part of a settled defensive unit. Bayern booked their place in the quarter-finals in emphatic fashion, dismantling Atalanta 10-2 on aggregate, and now turn their focus to one of the toughest tests in European football.

Probable Bayern Munich line-up: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson (Harry Kane).